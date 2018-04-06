Poland’s Kaczynski says Europe should be based on strong nation states

Europe should be based on strong nation states, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland’s governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, said on Friday. He also said in Budapest that his country’s joint path with Hungary would lead their nations to freedom, Reuters reports. Poland’s paramount leader also urged Hungarians to back Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a national election taking place on Sunday. Kaczynski was speaking at the unveiling of a statue to commemorate a plane crash near Smolensk that killed Poland’s president and 95 other people in 2010. Orban said at the ceremony that Hungary and Poland share a fight to defend their Christian homeland. He also reiterated that Warsaw could count on Hungary in clashes with Brussels.