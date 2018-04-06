Putin, Macron discuss Syria in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed on Friday the situation in Syria during a telephone call initiated by the French side, the Kremlin press service said. Putin informed Macron about the decisions made at the April 4 Russian-Turkish-Iranian summit in Ankara, which concern further cooperation aimed at ensuring long-term stability in Syria and strengthening the country’s sovereignty and unity, according to the statement. The situation in Eastern Ghouta was also discussed, and the focus was “on the unprecedented large-scale operation to save civilians and withdraw militants not willing to lay down their arms.” Macron is expected to visit Russia on May 24-25 to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum as an honored guest, TASS said.