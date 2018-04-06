Czech govt talks between PM Babis’ ANO party, Social Democrats fail over ministry posts

The Czech Social Democratic party (CSSD) is ready to walk away from talks after the ANO party rejected its proposals on forming a coalition government, party leader Jan Hamacek has said. Hamacek said he would recommend his party leadership end talks with ANO, which is led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, when it meets on Friday. The CSSD had sought posts in the Interior or Finance Ministry as Babis, a billionaire businessman, faces criminal charges over an alleged fraud a decade ago involving EU subsidies worth €2 million, Reuters reports. He has denied any wrongdoing. ANO, the clear winner in an election last October, lacks a majority in parliament, where it lost a confidence vote in January. Babis’ caretaker government is scrambling to gain partners for a new attempt at forming a government. President Milos Zeman gave Babis until the end of June to create a viable government.