German prosecutors order release of Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont after bail paid

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has paid bail and may immediately leave the prison in the German town of Neumuenster, the state prosecutor in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein said, as cited by Reuters. Puigdemont has been held there since last month. The former leader of Catalonia was arrested on a Spanish-issued arrest warrant as he entered Germany. A court in Schleswig-Holstein on Thursday agreed to release Puigdemont on bail. The court also said extradition to Spain was possible on a charge of misuse of public funds, but not the charge of rebellion for his role in the campaign for Catalonia’s independence.