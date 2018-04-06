Malaysian PM dissolves parliament, tough election expected

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak Friday announced the dissolution of parliament for a general election. It is expected to pose a test for his ruling coalition, due to a massive financial scandal and a challenge from former leader Mahathir Mohamad, AFP reports. After laying out the Barisan Nasional coalition’s recent achievements in a televised speech, Najib announced the legislature would be dissolved Saturday. The election commission will announce in the coming days the date for the polls, which are expected early May. The country has 14.9 million voters. The coalition has been in power since independence from Britain in 1957 but its support has been dropping in recent years. A scandal surrounding sovereign wealth fund 1MDB has worsened its problems.