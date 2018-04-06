Kabul accuses Pakistan of airstrikes ahead of leaders’ talks

Afghanistan on Thursday accused Islamabad of airstrikes causing “huge financial damages” in its province of Kunar bordering Pakistan. Pakistani jets dropped four bombs on Wednesday evening in Kunar’s Dangam district, Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry said, as cited by Reuters. Pakistan rejected as “baseless” the allegation that it violated Afghan airspace. On Friday, Pakistan’s prime minister arrived in Afghanistan for a visit seen as an effort to ease strained relations and revive a push for peace talks with the Taliban. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was welcomed by Afghan President Asharf Ghani, AP reported. Islamabad has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies.