Emir of Qatar to visit White House

US President Donald Trump will meet the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on April 10 in Washington. “The President looks forward to discussing ways to strengthen ties between the United States and Qatar and to advance our common security and economic priorities,” the White House said in a statement on Thursday, confirming the meeting. Qatar’s neighbors and their allies, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt, cut off diplomatic relations with the Gulf state last summer and blockaded it by land, sea and air. Trump is expected to intervene and try to end the feud, ostensibly related to disagreements over combating terrorism.