Poland ruling party cuts politicians’ salaries after public outcry

The head of Poland’s ruling party said Thursday that politicians’ salaries will be reduced and bonuses recently paid to government ministers will go to charity, following a public outcry. Last week, an opinion poll showed a 12-point drop in support for the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party after media reported on the bonuses government ministers received last year. PiS won power in 2015 partly by criticizing the previous government for what the party said was extravagant spending. Leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said the party has taken note of the public reaction, recalling he had previously said that “you don't go into politics for money.” The money from the bonuses, which ran into thousands of dollars, will be donated to a Catholic Church charity.