Cyprus to lodge protests over Turkey’s nuclear plant

Cyprus plans to lodge protests over the construction of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant a few dozen kilometers from the east Mediterranean island nation. Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said in Nicosia on Thursday that the Foreign Ministry will spearhead protests over the plant’s future operation on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, AP reports. According to Prodromou, Ankara has ignored concerns expressed by many including the European Parliament. One worry raised is that the Akkuyu area, where the plant is to be built, is earthquake-prone. He added Ankara also discounted studies about the plant’s possible environmental impact and failed to consult neighboring countries. On Wednesday, the Turkish and Russian presidents launched the start of construction of the Russian-built plant.