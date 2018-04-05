Uber to scale back operations in Greece over tighter sector rules

Ride-hailing service Uber said on Thursday it would suspend one of its two services in Greece after the approval of tighter sector rules. The San Francisco-based company will sideline from April 10 a service employing private drivers, which has sparked protests from cabbies in Greece and other European countries, AFP reports. “New local regulations were voted on recently with provisions that impact ride-sharing services,” Uber said on its blog. “We have to assess if and how we can operate within this new framework and so will be suspending uberX in Athens from next Tuesday until we can find an appropriate solution.” The new rules approved by parliament in March require the company to name a local administrator and register its drivers and their vehicles with the transport ministry, setting stiff fines for failure to do so.