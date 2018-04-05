Merkel to visit Trump, agenda to include trade, Iran – official

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit US President Donald Trump on April 27, a senior US official said on Thursday. The trip, three days after French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Washington, comes as differences over a nuclear deal with Iran and trade cast a shadow over the transatlantic relationship, Reuters said. Merkel will meet Trump just before the expiry of an exemption for the European Union from US import duties on steel and aluminum. Merkel’s visit will also take place shortly before a May 12 deadline that Trump has set to improve an international deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program.