Turkey says 80 people snatched from 18 countries over alleged links to coup

Turkey’s intelligence agency has snatched at least 80 Turkish nationals wanted for their alleged links to the 2016 failed coup, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag has said. The operations were carried out in 18 countries, Bozdag said, without naming the states. Such operations will continue, AP quoted the official as saying. The statement on Thursday came after Ankara secretly arranged the deportation from Kosovo of six Turkish men accused of supporting the coup attempt. The operation sparked the dismissal of Kosovo’s interior minister and intelligence chief and criticism from human rights groups. Turkey has reportedly arrested more than 38,000 people over the coup attempt and fired some 110,000 public servants.