France to extend EU border checks until November, cites security threats

France has decided to extend border checks with countries in Europe’s Schengen passport-free zone until the end of October because of “the persistent threat of terrorism.” Border controls were introduced following Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) attacks that killed 130 people in Paris on November 13, 2015. The checks have been renewed every six months since then amid new attacks. “Considering the number of recent and thwarted attacks, particularly the one in Trebes, that have hit French territory, the government has decided a new extension,” the Interior Ministry said Wednesday. A European Commission spokesman confirmed “we received notification from France this week” to extend controls for six months beyond the April 30 expiry date, AFP reported.