Officials from 2 Koreas discuss logistics of landmark summit

Officials from North and South Korea met Thursday to discuss the logistics of a summit later this month. It will see Kim Jong-un become the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the end of the Korean War. Kim and the South’s president, Moon Jae-in, are due to meet on April 27 at the South’s side of the demilitarized zone for the landmark inter-Korean summit. The working-level meeting on Thursday was aimed at ironing out the protocols, security measures, and media coverage, according to Seoul’s presidential office. Among the issues discussed was the mode of Kim’s transportation for the short trip from the North’s side of the military demarcation line to the South: on foot or by car, AFP said.