Kurdish-led Syrian forces, Iraq ‘could mount joint action’

A top Syrian Kurdish politician suggested on Wednesday that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Iraqi government could mount joint operations against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) on the border of the two countries. Aldar Xelil warned of a jihadist revival in eastern Syria, where operations by the US-backed SDF have tapered off since they diverted fighters to the northwest to fight a Turkish offensive, Reuters said. Xelil co-chairs the Movement for a Democratic Society, a coalition of mainly Syrian Kurdish parties, and is seen as an architect of plans for autonomy in northern Syria. The SDF, which the Kurdish YPG militia spearheads, has been the main partner of the US-led coalition against IS in Syria.