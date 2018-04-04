Trump to keep US troops in Syria a ‘little longer,’ still wants them out soon

US President Donald Trump agreed in a National Security Council meeting on Tuesday to keep US troops in Syria “a little longer,” Reuters quoted a senior administration official as saying on Wednesday. However, the president still wants the troops out of the country relatively soon, the official said, adding that Trump did not approve a specific withdrawal timetable. He wants to ensure Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants are defeated but wants other states in the region and the UN to step up and help provide stability in Syria, according to the report. “We’re not going to immediately withdraw but neither is the president willing to back a long-term commitment,” the official said.