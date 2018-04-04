N. Korean FM to visit Russia on April 9-11 – Moscow

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho will visit Russia on April 9-11, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. The foreign ministers of Russia and North Korea will hold talks on April 10, TASS quoted her as saying. “There are plans to discuss the current state of and the prospects for bilateral relations, as well as to exchange views on pressing regional and global issues,” Zakharova said. The focus of the talks will be on ways to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the spokeswoman added.