Moscow expels 1 Hungarian embassy staff member, 4 Russian diplomats leave Poland

Hungary’s ambassador has been notified about the expulsion from Russia of one Hungarian embassy staff member, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry summoned Hungarian Ambassador to Russia Janos Balla to hand a note of protest to him. One Hungarian embassy staff member was declared persona non grata “in retaliation to Budapest’s unfriendly decision to expel a Russian diplomat based on the UK’s groundless allegations against Russia concerning the Skripal case,” according to the statement. Also on Wednesday, the Russian embassy in Warsaw said that four Russian diplomats expelled from Poland as part of a coordinated move over the Skripal case have left the country, TASS reported.