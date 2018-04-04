1 killed in Moscow mall fire, about 600 people rescued – reports

One person died in a fire at a shopping mall in eastern Moscow on Wednesday, TASS reported, citing medical staff. The fire, which had broken out at the four-story ‘Perseus for Childen’ shopping mall in eastern Moscow, has been put out, a source in the emergency services told RIA Novosti. About 600 people were evacuated from the building on Malaya Semyonovskaya street, and fire-fighters reportedly rescued 20 people. In March, a total of 64 people, most of them children, died in a fire at a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.