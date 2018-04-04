Pyongyang rights record likely to be off table at Korean summit – Seoul

Seoul’s top diplomat said Wednesday that North Korea’s human rights record is unlikely to be discussed at this month’s summit. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the South’s president, Moon Jae-in, are due to meet for a rare inter-Korean summit on April 27. State media in Pyongyang condemned South Korea on Tuesday for its “dubious double dealing,” after Seoul welcomed a new UN resolution regarding North Korea’s human rights violations. Such action could jeopardize future dialogue, the North warned. “This is an open political provocation to the DPRK and an intolerable act of chilling the atmosphere for dialogue,” the North’s official KCNA agency said in a commentary. It added, “Whom are they going to hold dialogue with and whom are they going to improve relations with while denying the dignity and social system of the dialogue partner?”