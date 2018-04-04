Israel security service ‘thwarted Gaza militant attack’ on navy ship

Israel authorities have arrested 10 Palestinians suspected of planning an attack against a navy ship off the Gaza coast, Shin Bet security service said. The cell’s alleged leader was being indicted Wednesday, AP reported. According to the Shin Bet, Amin Jamaa’s interrogation revealed a plan to send a decoy boat that would distract the navy ship. Then a rocket would be fired at it and militants would then try to abduct wounded soldiers on board as bargaining chips for future prisoner swaps, security officials say. They identified the men as members of the Islamic Jihad group. The disclosure follows mass protests along the Israel-Gaza border last Friday in which 18 Palestinians were killed.