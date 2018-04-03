UN raises over $2bn in Yemen appeal, including $1bn from govts involved in conflict

The United Nations raised more than $2 billion on Tuesday to help civilians in Yemen. Half of the funds were pledged by governments taking part in the Yemeni war, AFP reports. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the donor conference in Geneva as a “remarkable success,” although the target for the 2018 Yemen humanitarian appeal was set at $2.96 billion. In addition to the $2 billion already committed, multiple countries have promised more donations in the coming months, leaving Guterres “optimistic that we will be able to reach the level that corresponds to the needs.” The UN says Yemen has “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis,” and three-quarters of its population – around 22 million people – need some form of aid.