Serbia won’t support anti-Russian hysteria as long as Vucic leads country – minister

Belgrade will neither join sanctions on Russia nor support anti-Russian hysteria as long as President Aleksandar Vucic leads the country, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Tuesday. He was speaking at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu ahead of the Seventh Moscow Conference on Global Security. Vulin cited the brotherly nature of relations between Russia and Serbia, and noted that military cooperation between the two states “is progressing at a speed that we agreed on,” TASS reported. Shoigu shared the opinion, adding that the most pressing global security issues will be discussed at the conference scheduled for April 4-5.