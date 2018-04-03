Greek PM Tsipras urges Turkey to release 2 soldiers, stop escalating tensions

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged Ankara on Tuesday to release two Greek soldiers detained on Turkish territory in March. Tsipras said Turkey should act as a gesture of good will. Athens says the soldiers crossed into Turkey by mistake while following the trail of suspected illegal migrants in the bad weather. Turkish courts have ordered their detention on suspicion of illegal entry and attempted military espionage. “Of late [Turkey] has intensified its provocations and is escalating the situation on all fronts,” Tsipras said at a meeting of his cabinet, Reuters reported. The two neighboring NATO allies are at odds over a host of issues from ethically-split Cyprus to rights in the Aegean Sea.