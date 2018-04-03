N. Korean FM holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Beijing, week after Kim visit

North Korea’s foreign minister held talks with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on Tuesday, a week after Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong-un made a trip to China ahead of planned summits with the US and South Korean presidents. The latest visit was disclosed by China’s Foreign Ministry and is seen as part of diplomatic efforts that have eased regional tensions after months of bellicose rhetoric between the US and North Korea over Pyongyang’s nuclear program, AFP said. Photos were posted on the ministry’s social media account showing Foreign Minister Wang Yi and North Korea’s Ri Yong-ho shaking hands and sitting for talks. Details on the meeting will be provided “in a timely manner,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, adding that Ri’s visit would be short. Wang is scheduled to be in Russia on Wednesday.