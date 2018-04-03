Indian govt withdraws move to crack down on journalists over fake news

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered the withdrawal of a move to crack down on journalists responsible for distributing fake news, according to a senior government official. The prime minister “has directed that the press statement regarding fake news be withdrawn and the matter be addressed in the Press Council of India,” the official told Reuters on Tuesday. No reason for the decision was given. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry had said the government would withdraw the accreditation of journalists who peddle fake news. Opposition parties and journalists had described the rules as an effort by Modi’s government to control the press ahead of a general election due by next year.