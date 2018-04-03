Russian investigators accuse 2 Moscow residents of financing ISIS

The Russian Investigative Committee (SKR) has accused two Moscow residents of financing terrorist activities, RIA Novosti reported on Tuesday. A criminal case was opened against the men, aged 36 and 31, who allegedly “systematically transferred money” to bank accounts of members of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), according to the SKR statement. Requests for legal assistance were sent to a number of states in order to obtain information about the detained men. They are believed to have conspired to provide an illegal armed group with money, investigators say.