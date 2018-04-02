Greece rescues 58 migrants off Aegean Sea island of Samos

Dozens of migrants who sent out a distress call while off the coast of the eastern Aegean island of Samos were rescued on Monday after their boat was towed to land, according to authorities in Athens. The boat, carrying 58 people, was located north of Samos in rough seas and was towed to the island by the European border agency Frontex, the Greek coastguard said. Greek officials said more than 350 people arrived on three Greek islands between Friday morning and Monday morning, AP reported. More than 14,300 migrants are stuck in overcrowded refugee camps on Greek islands. An agreement between the EU and Turkey stipulates that those arriving after March 2016 have to remain on the islands pending deportation back to Turkey, unless they can successfully apply for asylum in Greece.