Lavrov hopes Trump ‘will stick’ to US promises to leave Syria after ISIS defeat

Donald Trump’s declared intention to pull US troops out of Syria demonstrates the US president’s commitment to promises to leave that country after the victory over Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday. “What we find particularly worrisome is that despite constant promises that the US’s sole goal in Syria is the struggle against terrorism, over the past month, we have seen US efforts to get deeply entrenched on the Eastern bank of the Euphrates,” Lavrov said at a news conference in Moscow. He added that Trump’s latest statements mean that “he is committed at least to the previous promises that the United States will leave Syria after victory over the IS,” TASS said.