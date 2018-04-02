India space agency ‘trying to reconnect’ with most powerful communications satellite

India’s space agency said on Monday it was trying to re-establish a link with its most powerful communications satellite, which went missing over the weekend. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said the link with the satellite was lost in the third and final stage of its launch. The agency did not specify the possible cause of the snag. “Efforts are underway to establish the link with the satellite,” the agency said. The satellite was launched on Thursday through an indigenously developed launch vehicle, and the situation is seen as a setback for the country’s space ambitions, Reuters said.