French train service to be disrupted by 2-day workers’ strike

France’s national train company has warned that a workers’ strike will disrupt train services in France and elsewhere in Europe on Tuesday and Wednesday. SNCF said on Sunday that only 15 percent of high-speed trains and 25 percent of regional trains would be running on April 3-4 due to the strike. The company said one in three trains between France and Germany, and 75 percent of Eurostar trains between Paris and London, will be operating, AP reports. Four labor unions have called on rail workers to strike for two days every week until the end of June. The employees are protesting against a government plan to prepare SNCF before the service is opened to competition and to end some worker benefits.