Boko Haram militants kill at least 15 in Nigeria’s Maiduguri – official

Suspected members of Islamist militant group Boko Haram killed 15 people in an attack in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, a state emergency agency official said on Monday. Bello Dambatta, chairman of the rapid response team for SEMA, said 68 people were wounded in the attack late on Sunday, Reuters reports. It is the most significant attack on the city since the government said last week that it was in talks with the insurgents. AFP cited local emergency services as saying at least 18 people have been killed, while 84 were wounded in the attack in the villages of Bale Shuwa and Bale Kura. The victims were killed while trying to escape the fight between insurgents and the military, according to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).