At least four people were killed after tropical cyclone Josie hit Fiji, local media report. Two people were swept away in a vehicle near the popular tourist city of Nadi on Fiji’s main island, police confirmed. Two more people, an elderly couple, were reportedly killed by floodwaters in Ba town, 37km from Nadi. According to Cyclocane website, which tracks cyclones and hurricanes, wind speed in the area may reach up to 74kph.