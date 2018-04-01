Over a dozen killed in clashes across Kashmir

At least 16 people were killed in fierce fighting that struck Indian Kashmir, police said, adding that authorities are braced even for more violence. Three Indian soldiers and 11 suspected militants were killed in several clashes near the state’s summer capital of Srinagar. Two civilians also died when police opened fire at the demonstrators, who were throwing stones and shouting slogans against Indian authorities. Locals told Reuters that the number of those injured in the clashes reached 50 people. “It is a massive operation. The fight is still on,” Inspector-General of Police Swayam Prakash Pani told AFP. Both Pakistan and India claim Kashmir in its entirety, but administer separate parts of the disputed area. Clashes between protesters and Indian authorities have become commonplace amid spiraling tensions in the region.