Man shouting ‘I’m a terrorist’ attempts to drive into French festival crowd

A man is being questioned by police in Lyon after reportedly trying to drive into revellers attending a music festival. The incident took place at a venue close to the Claude Bernard Lyon University in Villeurbanne. While the man’s vehicle did not make it past the security barriers, two police officers were injured while grappling with suspect during his arrest, reported France Info. According to 20 Minutes, after getting out of his vehicle, the man shouted: “I’m a terrorist.” It is unclear if the suspect has any genuine terrorist links.