Russia military helps free 8 hostages held by Al-Nusra in E. Ghouta

Eight hostages held by the militants of the Al-Nusra Front terrorist group have been freed in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta early on Saturday, the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria said, adding that it assisted the Syrian military in the release. SANA news agency published the names of those liberated without elaborating. “Over the past few days, the Syrian Arab Army liberated 47 abductees,” the agency added. The evacuation of civilians from in Eastern Ghouta continues, with 150,000 people already safely out of the militant-held areas since February, the Reconciliation Center said.