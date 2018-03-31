Moscow condemns Israeli use of force during protests on Gaza border

Moscow has condemned “the indiscriminate use of force against civilians” by Israeli military during protests on the Gaza border, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. At least 17 people were killed and up to 500 others were injured during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops along the border of the Gaza Strip and Israel. “We express our sincere condolences to the relatives of the killed Palestinians, we wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” the ministry added. The mass protests dubbed “The Great Return March” are expected to last more than six weeks.