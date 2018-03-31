Former head of local building watchdog arrested in Kemerovo mall fire probe

A court in Russia's Kemerovo has arrested the former head of local building watchdog Gosstroinadzor, Tanzilia Komkova, as part of an investigation into a deadly shopping mall fire that claimed 64 lives. Komkova, who was reportedly asked by her son “to help some people,” did not prevent owners from illegally running the mall. It was also established that the former official benefited from the mall’s operations and tried to force other witnesses into giving false evidence. Komkova will remain in custody until May 25, according to reports. She is the seventh suspect to be arrested in connection with the probe.