Officer who killed Alton Sterling fired from Baton Rouge PD

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana police have fired Blane Salamoni, the officer who fatally shot Alton Sterling in 2016. Salamoni’s partner Howie Lake II was given a three-day suspension. The decision comes after Louisiana authorities declined to press criminal charges against the officers in the death of the 37-year-old African-American. Protests over the shooting culminated in an attack on Baton Rouge police that left three officers dead and three more wounded in July 2016.