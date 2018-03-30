Yulia Skripal’s cousin intends to travel to UK – embassy

The cousin of Yulia Skripal has expressed her desire to come to the UK, the Russian embassy in London said on Friday. Yulia and her father, ex-double agent Sergei Skripal were attacked with a nerve agent in Salisbury. After the information emerged that Yulia’s condition has improved and she can speak, her cousin Victoria expressed desire to come to London and visit her, TASS said, citing the statement. Russian diplomats expressed hope that the British authorities, based on humanitarian considerations, will promptly issue a visa. The Russian Foreign Ministry and the embassy earlier requested consular access to Yulia, who is a Russian citizen, but this has not yet been provided. The Russian Investigative Committee has requested this week the UK authorities to provide legal assistance in the investigation into the attempted murder of Yulia.