Orlando jury clears widow of Pulse nightclub gunman of all charges

An Orlando jury on Friday cleared the widow of the Pulse nightclub gunman of all charges in the massacre that killed 49 people. It found her not guilty of federal counts that she tried to mislead investigators and aided her husband, Omar Mateen, in the attack. Noor Salman, 31, could have faced up to life in prison had she been convicted of federal charges of obstruction of justice and aiding Mateen in providing support to Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), Reuters reported. The jury in US District Court acquitted Salman after roughly 12 hours of deliberation since Wednesday. Mateen died in an exchange of gunfire with police at Pulse, a gay nightspot. At the time, Salman reportedly was home with the couple’s then three-year-old son.