Vatican says report on Pope ‘denying hell’ didn’t properly reflect his words

The Vatican has rebuked a well-known Italian journalist who quoted Pope Francis as saying hell does not exist. The Vatican issued a statement on Thursday after the comments spread on social media, saying they did not properly reflect what the Pope had said. Eugenio Scalfari, 93, met the Pope recently and wrote up a story that included a question-and-answer section at the end. The Vatican said the Pope did not grant him an interview and the article “was the fruit of his reconstruction” not a “faithful transcription of the Holy Father’s words,” Reuters reported. It was at least the third time the Vatican has issued statements distancing itself from Scalfari’s articles about the Pope.