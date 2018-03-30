Syrian SDF ‘not informed’ of US withdrawal plan – spokesman

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Friday it had not been informed of any plan to withdraw US forces operating in Syria as part of the coalition against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). President Donald Trump had indicated on Thursday the US would be withdrawing forces from Syria “very soon.” The US-backed SDF, which is spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG militia, has been the main partner for the US-led coalition in Syria, where some 2,000 US forces are operating. “Our work and coordination [with the coalition] is continuing in the framework of the support program and joint operations in all regions,” SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel told Reuters.