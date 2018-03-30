Kosovo security chief, interior minister ‘sacked’ over extradition of 6 Turkish nationals

Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj dismissed his interior minister and secret service chief on Friday after the arrest and extradition of six Turkish nationals, Reuters reported, citing two government officials. The prime minister had said he was not informed about the operation to deport the six people, who were arrested in Kosovo on Thursday. They are accused of links to schools financed by the Fethullah Gulen movement that Ankara blames for a failed coup in 2016. “Both are dismissed over the arrests that happened yesterday,” a senior government official said.