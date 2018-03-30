Bulgaria won’t expel Russian diplomats over spy poisoning – PM

Bulgaria will not expel Russian diplomats in response to a nerve agent attack in England that the British government has blamed on Moscow. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Friday that the country, which is the current chair of the EU presidency, needed to keep dialogue open with Russia, Reuters reports. Sofia has expressed its solidarity with its EU and NATO allies by recalling its ambassador from Moscow for consultations, Borissov said. He stressed, however, that more evidence was needed for further action. “As chair of the European Council we must keep the communication channel [open], as we have done in times of an over-tensed situation in our region at present with Turkey. We must do the same with Russia,” Borissov said.