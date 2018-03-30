Kemerovo shopping mall was built without permission – investigators

The Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in Kemerovo, where 64 people were killed in a fire, was built without permission for construction, the Russian Investigative Committee (SKR) said on Friday. It opened a criminal case against the chief inspector of the Kemerovo Region’s construction watchdog, Tanzilia Komkova, TASS reported, adding that she was the seventh suspected accomplice in the disaster. The fire erupted on the top floor of the four-story shopping mall in the Siberian city on March 25, eventually engulfing an area of 1,500 sq meters. The Prosecutor General’s Office ordered fire safety checks at all shopping malls with entertainment centers across Russia in the wake of the blaze in Kemerovo.