2 coalition personnel killed, 5 wounded by explosives in Syria

Two personnel with the US-led coalition battling Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) were killed and five were wounded by an improvised explosive device in Syria, it was reported on Friday. The blast happened on Thursday at 21:00 GMT, the coalition said, adding that details pertaining to the incident “are being withheld pending further investigation.” The statement did not give the nationalities of the casualties. IS militants continue to carry out attacks in Syria and Iraq despite the defeat last year of the cross-border “caliphate” declared in 2014, Reuters said.