Abe to explain Japan’s stance on N. Korean abductions in meeting with Trump

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will explain Japan’s stance on the abduction of Japanese citizens by North Korea during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Reuters reports. “I plan to visit the Unites States next month and have a summit meeting with President Trump and discuss the North Korean situation,” Abe said on Friday. “I would like to explain Japan’s stance on the abduction issue,” he said during a meeting with family members of those abducted by North Korea decades ago. Pyongyang admitted in 2002 that it had kidnapped 13 Japanese in the 1970s and 1980s to train spies, and five of them returned to Japan. Tokyo suspects that hundreds more may have been taken.