Turkey spy agency brings back 6 ‘Gulen followers’ from Kosovo – report

Turkey’s spy agency on Thursday brought back from Kosovo six members of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen’s movement, Turkish state media said. Ankara blames Gulen for orchestrating the 2016 coup, while he denies any involvement. The operation was carried out by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Kosovo’s spy services, AFP reported. Six high-ranking members of the Gulen movement were brought back home on a private plane, Anadolu news agency said, citing security sources. The suspects were allegedly in charge of Balkan activities of the FETO movement and of allegedly infiltrating the group’s members into Europe and the US.