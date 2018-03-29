3 people considered missing in Kemerovo mall fire are alive – investigators

The Russian Investigative Committee (SKR) said on Thursday it is continuing to probe the deaths in the fire at a shopping and entertainment center in the city of Kemerovo. In the course of the investigative actions and operational search efforts to verify the statements about 67 missing persons, three of them “were installed among the alive,” the SKR said. The investigators are currently working on statements about 64 people who are dead or considered missing during the fire at the mall, the committee said.